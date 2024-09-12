ADVERTISEMENT
Kidnapped Ibadan PDP chieftain regains freedom after Police rescue operation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The politician regained his freedom after days of intensive manhunt by the Command’s tactical, intelligence and operational assets.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed his release in a press statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akika was kidnapped around 9:30 pm at his residence in the Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The PPRO said the politician regained his freedom after days of intensive manhunt by the Command’s tactical, intelligence and operational assets. Osifeso said the search and rescue mission strategically extended to combing adjoining forests across Ijagun at Ijebu-Ode in Ogun, Ore in Ondo State and Uselu in Edo.

He said Akika regained his freedom late evening on Wednesday and was currently undergoing medical intervention before his final reunion with his loved ones.

“Efforts are currently in top gear to apprehend members of the criminal network responsible for the reprehensible act,” Osifeso said.

He appealed to residents to assist the Police Command in ongoing investigations by providing timely and credible information.

“The Oyo State Police Command reaffirms its resolve to ensure that the state is not turned into a playground for the sinister-minded,” the PPRO said in the statement.

