Kekere-Ekun’s appointment as CJN shows Tinubu’s respect for seniority - Lado

He said that her appointment was a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s respect for seniority and merit in the Judiciary. Lado who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday said that her appointment does not only speak to her pedigree but to the fact that the President has respect for the guidelines of appointment in the judiciary.

He also said that the appointment of the CJN was a demonstration of Tinubu’s continued commitment to a revamped judiciary.

“The President has since assumption of office, demonstrated his determination to ensure a judiciary that will not only ensure speedy dispensation of justice but ensure that every Nigerian gets justice.

“The appointment of 11 justices into the bench of the apex court, which enables the Supreme Court to attain its full complement of 21 justices for the very first time is a case in point.

“Also, the president’s assent to the Bill on the increment of salaries of judicial officers is one of the several policies of government aimed at repositioning the Judiciary.

“I commend the 10th Senate for the continued support in ensuring that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is well implemented.