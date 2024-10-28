Keffi residents resort to trekking & cancelling trips due to high transport fares

The residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Keffi, urged the government to do whatever it takes to reduce the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to ameliorate the plight of the people.

NAN checks at motor parks in the area revealed that transport fares had increased by about 70% in the past four weeks, leaving the parks scanty with few vehicles and a handful of passengers.

Yakubu Hassan, a commercial driver at the Keffi Central motor park, said that passengers now pay ₦3,500 transport fares from Keffi to Lafia, as against ₦2,500 charged previously. He said that the fares from from Keffi to Abuja, which used to be ₦1,000 is now ₦1,500, Keffi to Jos ₦6,000 as against ₦4,000, while Keffi to Akwanga is now for ₦2,000 from ₦1,500.

Hassan attributed the hike in transportation fares to the recent increase in the pump price of petrol, which had made things difficult for commercial drivers. Valentina Dominic, a resident of Keffi, said the hike in transport fares had affected the movement of goods and services.

“Government should come to our aid and do something about the current situation because it has made life unbearable and difficult for everyone. The way we are going now, many people are suffering,” she said.

Hajiya Asmau Jibril, a passenger, said the recent development had exposed them to difficulties and made life more difficult for Nigerians.

“I am not comfortable with the recent increase because it’s not easy for me and my family. Nobody is paying us extra and yet they increased transport fare. So we are calling on government to assist us” Jibril added.

Also speaking, Daniel Danjuma, another passenger, however, blamed the drivers for the unilateral increase in transport fare without recourse to the wellbeing of the passengers. He said that the sharp rise in the cost of transport fare was biting hard on residents and could only be checked by deliberate government action. He said that most residents in the area have resorted to trekking or cancelling their trips as they could not afford exorbitant fares.

Danjuma urged the Federal Government to take proactive measures that would enhance access to petroleum products and regulate the operations of transporters.

“Honestly for some of us, our movement around is only necessary that’s why we still make use of commercial vehicles, if not we will stay home or trek or look for alternatives.