ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Keffi residents resort to trekking & cancelling trips due to high transport fares

News Agency Of Nigeria

The residents urged the government to do whatever it takes to reduce the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to ameliorate the plight of the people.

Keffi residents resort to trekking due to high transport fares
Keffi residents resort to trekking due to high transport fares

Recommended articles

The residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Keffi, urged the government to do whatever it takes to reduce the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to ameliorate the plight of the people.

NAN checks at motor parks in the area revealed that transport fares had increased by about 70% in the past four weeks, leaving the parks scanty with few vehicles and a handful of passengers.

Yakubu Hassan, a commercial driver at the Keffi Central motor park, said that passengers now pay ₦3,500 transport fares from Keffi to Lafia, as against ₦2,500 charged previously. He said that the fares from from Keffi to Abuja, which used to be ₦1,000 is now ₦1,500, Keffi to Jos ₦6,000 as against ₦4,000, while Keffi to Akwanga is now for ₦2,000 from ₦1,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan attributed the hike in transportation fares to the recent increase in the pump price of petrol, which had made things difficult for commercial drivers. Valentina Dominic, a resident of Keffi, said the hike in transport fares had affected the movement of goods and services.

“Government should come to our aid and do something about the current situation because it has made life unbearable and difficult for everyone. The way we are going now, many people are suffering,” she said.

Hajiya Asmau Jibril, a passenger, said the recent development had exposed them to difficulties and made life more difficult for Nigerians.

“I am not comfortable with the recent increase because it’s not easy for me and my family. Nobody is paying us extra and yet they increased transport fare. So we are calling on government to assist us” Jibril added.

Also speaking, Daniel Danjuma, another passenger, however, blamed the drivers for the unilateral increase in transport fare without recourse to the wellbeing of the passengers. He said that the sharp rise in the cost of transport fare was biting hard on residents and could only be checked by deliberate government action. He said that most residents in the area have resorted to trekking or cancelling their trips as they could not afford exorbitant fares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danjuma urged the Federal Government to take proactive measures that would enhance access to petroleum products and regulate the operations of transporters.

“Honestly for some of us, our movement around is only necessary that’s why we still make use of commercial vehicles, if not we will stay home or trek or look for alternatives.

“If you also look at it carefully you will not blame drivers because they won't make anything unless they increase transport fare. We hope government will show understanding and help us on this issue,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Keffi residents resort to trekking & cancelling trips due to high transport fares

Keffi residents resort to trekking & cancelling trips due to high transport fares

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

Kaduna, Katsina civil servants who retired since March 2023 yet to receive pension

Kaduna, Katsina civil servants who retired since March 2023 yet to receive pension

8-day National grid collapse leads to daily loss of lives at Katsina hospital

8-day National grid collapse leads to daily loss of lives at Katsina hospital

Nyesom Wike told to step down as FCT minister

Nyesom Wike told to step down as FCT minister

Pulse Sports

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]

IPOB tells Southeast residents to ignore sit-at-home order by ‘infiltrators’

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

The recent tanker explosion claimed 181 lives in Jigawa State.

Gov Namadi says 181 people died in Jigawa tanker explosion