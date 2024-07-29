Kebbi youths affirm loyalty to Tinubu, withdraw from planned nationwide protest

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 100 youth associations trooped to Government House, Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, in a show of solidarity with President Bola Tinubu and Gov Nasir Idris.

The youth also affirmed their loyalty to the administration at both state and federal levels. The leader of the groups, Malam Muhammad Adamu-Kichinga, described the planned protest as inimical to the security and well-being of Nigerians.

"The situation in the country is surmountable with time, we should continue to pray for leaders to facilitate the attainment of a better nation,”

"Our amenable Gov. Idris has achieved records of success in the transformation of Kebbi in all sectors of human endeavour, we must support him to take us to the promised land.

"We are here to reaffirm our loyalty and cooperation to your administration, and forward same to Mr. President, and we remain supportive to your government,” he said.

Responding, Gov. Idris thanked the organisers and participants for identifying with the ideals and policies of the APC-led administration of uplifting the well-being of all citizens.

"My administration will continue to evolve more ways of youths and women empowerment towards making them self-reliant and gainfully employed.

"We thank all of you for your solidarity and understanding, the scheduled protest is unwarranted, and we are happy that youths in Kebbi, exempted yourselves from this misadventure.

"No development is possible without peace, we shall make everything humanly possible to address the challenges facing the populace.

"What is on ground in Kebbi is a testimony of the giant strides achieved by incumbent government to transform the state for better life,” the governor added.

In a remark, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, described government and governance as a "work in progress", saying the Tinubu administration was on the right way to uplifting the living conditions of all Nigerians.

"Your solidarity reinforces confidence in leaders; Gov. Idris in Kebbi has been the shining light of development, and he has performed remarkably well.

"Kebbi is a state of peace, you must sustain the tempo, do not allow detractors, local and foreign to use you to create discord in the country, no problem is without a solution, Nigeria will prosper.

