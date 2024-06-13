ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina State Assembly passes 15 bills in 1 year since inception

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chief speaker of assembly stated that the legislative achievements demonstrate assembly’s commitment to improving the lives of the citizens.

Katsina State House of Assembly [Channels Television]
Katsina State House of Assembly [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the assembly, Malam Aminu Magaji-Idris, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Thursday.

According to him, the remaining five bills have scaled second reading before the assembly and they were also at the Committees’ level. Magaji-Idris said, “The 8th legislature is celebrating a major milestone, marking one year since its inception in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within this short period, the assembly has achieved remarkable success, passing 15 bills, with over 150 motions aimed at driving development in the state.”

According to him, some of the notable bills passed included the Katsina State Geographic Information Service Bill, 2023, the Katsina State Development Management Board Bill, 2023, and the Establishment of Katsina State Community Watch Corps Bill, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were the Katsina State Revenue Administration (Codification and Consolidation) Law, Katsina State Supplementary Appropriation Bill No. 1, 2023, and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2023.

He said that the assembly had also passed bills establishing the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), Katsina State Irrigation Authority, and the Katsina State Rural Access Road Agency.

“Additionally, the assembly has amended existing laws, including the Katsina State District Court (Amendment) Law, 2023, and the Katsina State Geographic Information Service (Amendment) Law, 2024,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the chief press secretary, these legislative achievements demonstrate the assembly’s commitment to improving the lives of the citizens. He vowed that the assembly would continue to work towards achieving its goals, adding that the people of the state should expect even more remarkable achievements in the years to come.

Magaji-Idris explained that the achievements were testaments to the dedication of the leader of the assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya, assisted by the other lawmakers.

“Under the guidance of the speaker, the assembly has worked tirelessly to ensure the passage of bills that benefit the citizens of Katsina State,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Leave Bobrisky, Cubana Chief Priest alone, face corrupt politicians - Obi to EFCC

Leave Bobrisky, Cubana Chief Priest alone, face corrupt politicians - Obi to EFCC

Katsina State Assembly passes 15 bills in 1 year since inception

Katsina State Assembly passes 15 bills in 1 year since inception

In 25 years of democracy, politicians impoverish masses, enrich themselves - Cleric

In 25 years of democracy, politicians impoverish masses, enrich themselves - Cleric

APC needs rigging to win election - Salihu Lukman

APC needs rigging to win election - Salihu Lukman

Kano Anti-Corruption Commission summons 3 Perm Secs for selling employment forms

Kano Anti-Corruption Commission summons 3 Perm Secs for selling employment forms

Bago sets up committee to resolve disputes between Dukku, Fulani communities

Bago sets up committee to resolve disputes between Dukku, Fulani communities

Foreign Affairs Perm Sec Lamuwa accused of sexually harassing ministry staff

Foreign Affairs Perm Sec Lamuwa accused of sexually harassing ministry staff

Shehu Sani to Tinubu - 'Ideals of equity, justice unites a nation, not national anthem'

Shehu Sani to Tinubu - 'Ideals of equity, justice unites a nation, not national anthem'

Former APC vice chair officially leaves party

Former APC vice chair officially leaves party

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

The CBN frowns at spraying of naira notes.

Spraying naira doesn't negatively affect economy - Lawyer urges CBN to amend Act