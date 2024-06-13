Katsina State Assembly passes 15 bills in 1 year since inception

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the assembly, Malam Aminu Magaji-Idris, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Thursday.

According to him, the remaining five bills have scaled second reading before the assembly and they were also at the Committees’ level. Magaji-Idris said, “The 8th legislature is celebrating a major milestone, marking one year since its inception in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within this short period, the assembly has achieved remarkable success, passing 15 bills, with over 150 motions aimed at driving development in the state.”

According to him, some of the notable bills passed included the Katsina State Geographic Information Service Bill, 2023, the Katsina State Development Management Board Bill, 2023, and the Establishment of Katsina State Community Watch Corps Bill, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were the Katsina State Revenue Administration (Codification and Consolidation) Law, Katsina State Supplementary Appropriation Bill No. 1, 2023, and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2023.

He said that the assembly had also passed bills establishing the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), Katsina State Irrigation Authority, and the Katsina State Rural Access Road Agency.

“Additionally, the assembly has amended existing laws, including the Katsina State District Court (Amendment) Law, 2023, and the Katsina State Geographic Information Service (Amendment) Law, 2024,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the chief press secretary, these legislative achievements demonstrate the assembly’s commitment to improving the lives of the citizens. He vowed that the assembly would continue to work towards achieving its goals, adding that the people of the state should expect even more remarkable achievements in the years to come.

Magaji-Idris explained that the achievements were testaments to the dedication of the leader of the assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya, assisted by the other lawmakers.