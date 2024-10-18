ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina residents paid highest for petrol as price jumped by over 64% in Sept

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NBS also stated in its Diesel Price Watch Report for September 2024 that the average retail price was ₦1,418.83 per litre.

Katsina residents paid highest for petrol as price jumped by over 64% in Sept [FIJ]
Katsina residents paid highest for petrol as price jumped by over 64% in Sept [FIJ]

Recommended articles

It made the declaration in its Petrol Price Watch for September 2024 released in Abuja on Friday.

It stated that the September 2024 price of ₦1030.46 represented a 64.55 per cent increase over the price of ₦626.21 recorded in September 2023.

“Comparing the average price value with the previous month of August the average retail price increased by 24.08 per cent from 830.46.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On state profiles analysis, the report said Katsina paid the highest average retail price of ₦1096.15 per litre, followed by Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom at ₦1090.94 and ₦1085.71, respectively.

“Conversely, Yobe, Sokoto, and Kebbi paid the lowest average retail price at 939.38, 961.67, and 986.67, respectively,’’ it stated.

Analysis by zones showed that the North-West Zone recorded the highest average retail price in September 2024 at ₦1036.52, while the Northeast recorded the lowest price at ₦1014.55 per litre.

The NBS also stated in its Diesel Price Watch Report for September 2024 that the average retail price was ₦1,418.83 per litre.

It said that the September 2024 price of ₦1418.83 per litre amounted to a 59.28 per cent increase over the ₦890.80 per litre paid in September 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 0.91 per cent from the 1,406.05 per litre recorded in August 2024,’’ it added.

On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in September 2024 was recorded in Bauchi at ₦2,061.67 per litre, followed by Gombe at ₦1,616.00 and Akwa Ibom at ₦1,592.86.

On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Ekiti at ₦1,241.46 per litre, followed by Abuja at ₦1,262.25 and Oyo at ₦1,276.47.

In addition, the analysis by zones showed that the North-East Zone had the highest price of ₦1,581.97 per litre, while the South-West recorded the lowest price at ₦1,333.06 per litre.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

Yobe Police tracked kidnapper to his home in Bauchi, rescued 10-year-old victim

Yobe Police tracked kidnapper to his home in Bauchi, rescued 10-year-old victim

Kano man sent to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing 3 teenage boys

Kano man sent to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing 3 teenage boys

Edo govt, Okpebholo’s team hold inaugural transition meeting

Edo govt, Okpebholo’s team hold inaugural transition meeting

Katsina residents paid highest for petrol as price jumped by over 64% in Sept

Katsina residents paid highest for petrol as price jumped by over 64% in Sept

Lagos council chairmen oppose bill to scrap 37 LCDAs created by Tinubu

Lagos council chairmen oppose bill to scrap 37 LCDAs created by Tinubu

Even in war commanders go off duty - Okupe defends Tinubu, Shettima's trips

Even in war commanders go off duty - Okupe defends Tinubu, Shettima's trips

Troops kills over 101 terrorists, arrests bandit commander, 182 others in 1 week

Troops kills over 101 terrorists, arrests bandit commander, 182 others in 1 week

Nigeria, Ericsson sign MoU on 5G technology, innovation in Sweden

Nigeria, Ericsson sign MoU on 5G technology, innovation in Sweden

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity [TheCable]

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Be strong, confident - Tinubu tells Nigeria girl-child

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death