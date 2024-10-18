Katsina residents paid highest for petrol as price jumped by over 64% in Sept

It made the declaration in its Petrol Price Watch for September 2024 released in Abuja on Friday.

It stated that the September 2024 price of ₦1030.46 represented a 64.55 per cent increase over the price of ₦626.21 recorded in September 2023.

“Comparing the average price value with the previous month of August the average retail price increased by 24.08 per cent from ₦830.46.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On state profiles analysis, the report said Katsina paid the highest average retail price of ₦1096.15 per litre, followed by Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom at ₦1090.94 and ₦1085.71, respectively.

“Conversely, Yobe, Sokoto, and Kebbi paid the lowest average retail price at ₦939.38, ₦961.67, and ₦986.67, respectively,’’ it stated.

Analysis by zones showed that the North-West Zone recorded the highest average retail price in September 2024 at ₦1036.52, while the Northeast recorded the lowest price at ₦1014.55 per litre.

The NBS also stated in its Diesel Price Watch Report for September 2024 that the average retail price was ₦1,418.83 per litre.

It said that the September 2024 price of ₦1418.83 per litre amounted to a 59.28 per cent increase over the ₦890.80 per litre paid in September 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 0.91 per cent from the ₦1,406.05 per litre recorded in August 2024,’’ it added.

On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in September 2024 was recorded in Bauchi at ₦2,061.67 per litre, followed by Gombe at ₦1,616.00 and Akwa Ibom at ₦1,592.86.

On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Ekiti at ₦1,241.46 per litre, followed by Abuja at ₦1,262.25 and Oyo at ₦1,276.47.