Katsina children suffer waterborne diseases as corps member revives 3 boreholes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The corps member reported that the community, for the past two years has been suffering from a lack of potable water, since the boreholes provided by the government broke down.

A corps member serving in Katsina State revives 3 broken down boreholes

The boreholes inaugurated on Sunday, were reported to have broken down for over two years, forcing the residents of the area into difficulty in accessing potable water.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the gesture was part of the corps member’s Community Development Service (CDS). The corps member reported that the Community, for the past two years has been suffering from a lack of potable water, since the boreholes provided by the government broke down.

She said that the only three boreholes providing water to Dandagoro and two other nearby communities became bad and members of the areas were thrown into hardship.

According to her, I was very worried about the situation, especially when people of the communities trek a long distance to access potable water.

“Because of the lack of good drinking water, some children in the community were already suffering from some waterborne diseases.”

Abdulhamid thanked the local government Chairman, Alhaji Bala Garba-Tsanni, for his magnanimity and for being ready to provide a solution to the problem affecting his people. She said the Chairman did not waste time to give support to the project when he saw her proposal, calling on other Council Chairmen to emulate Garba-Tsanni.

Commissioning the project, Alhaji Ibrahim Sa’idu, the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in the state, commended the corps member for her ingenuity in carrying out the project.

He called on all stakeholders to support corps members posted to their communities by sponsoring them to execute their CDS projects in their areas. While stressing that the projects executed by corps members belong to the communities, and will remain there, Ibrahim encouraged the Council Chairman to continue in his good works.

The village head of Dandagoro, Alhaji Muttaka Magaji said his people had suffered and passed through untold hardship to get a good source of drinking water.

According to him, for the past two years, there was no solution for their problem except promise upon promise by politicians. He prayed fervently for the corps members, the NYSC and Nigeria as a whole, thanking God for answering their prayers to have potable drinking water.

