Katsina Govt spends ₦50m on 20 Integrated Islamic schools, ₦25m on 34 laptops

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government also constructed staff quarters in some hard-to-reach areas for the teachers’ stability and promptness.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Kabir Magaji, disclosed this to newsmen in Katsina on Thursday.

Magaji said that this was part of his 73 achievements since he assumed office in August 2023, adding that each of the shades was constructed at the cost of ₦2.5 million.

“Within the period, we were also able to procure and supply First Aid supplements/pills and drugs to IQSA centres at the cost of ₦14.7 million,” he said.

According to him, ₦15 million was also spent on the result framework, data collection, analysis and reporting. Similarly, ₦2.72m was spent for the payments of monthly allowances to 136 reporting teams for the IQS Spot checks exercise.

Magaji further revealed that the government had also constructed staff quarters in some hard-to-reach areas for the teachers’ stability and promptness. The executive chairman added, “For the provision of solar inverters to 40 Transforming Education System at State Level (TESS) intervention primary schools at about ₦120 million.

“And also, we spent ₦75 million for the provision of solar inverter upgrades in 34 Local Government Education Areas (LGEAs) headquarters, and that of SUBEB.”

Magaji said that ₦25 million was spent on the procurement of 34 laptop computers to LGEA Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) officers. He added that ₦3.5 million was spent on the purchase of some computers for the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, as well as the board’s management.

Mgaji further said that ₦35 million was expended on the repairs of grounded 35 ICT centres’ equipment in schools and LGEAs. He disclosed that ₦50 million was spent on the procurement and supply of monitoring vehicles for efficient service delivery.

According to him, the conduct of the State EMIS meeting on 2022/2023, 2023/2024 ASC was done at the cost of ₦812,000, and ₦971.1 million was spent for the construction of 67 blocks of two classrooms.

Magaji said the construction of three blocks of two classrooms, an office and stores gulped over ₦50 million while the rehabilitation of 68 number blocks of two classrooms, an office and stores gulped more than ₦770 million. He said that 23 boreholes were provided in primary schools and junior secondary schools at the cost of ₦67.1 million.

Magaji said that the supply and delivery of 20 sets of assorted furniture gulped ₦25,052.608. He further disclosed that about ₦33 million was disbursed for the supply and distribution of printed primary school leaving certificates, and ₦3.150 for the procurement and distribution of admission registers.

According to him, the procurement and distribution of schemes of work was done at the cost of ₦75 million. Magaji said, “We spent ₦30.2 million for the procurement and distribution of ECCDE textbooks and we recruited 5,095 permanent and pensionable primary school teachers.

“Government has also approved the release of ₦4,030,000 to enable the board settle the arrears of monthly allowances of 74 casual staff.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

