Katsina Govt set up committee to oversee fair distribution of FG rice

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu-Zango, on Monday in Katsina. He said that the acting Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal-Jobe, said that the committee would be headed by the Secretary to the Government of the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari.

Salisu-Zango said the members of the committee were the Special Adviser on Public Service Administration Reform, the Commissioner for Special Duties and that of Information.

Others were the representative of the State House of Assembly, the Managing Director of the state Irrigation Authority, the Executive Chairman, of the Zakkat and Waqab Board, the Commander of Hisbah Board and ALGON Chairman.

The remaining members were the representatives of the Police, DSS, Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils, as well as of the JIBWIS and Darika Islamic sects, the Youth Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Youths Congress and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The committee’s terms of reference were to ascertain and confirm the number of bags of rice received from the Federal Government and develop a procedure for sharing the rice across the 34 local government areas.

“To ensure the distribution of palliatives is done in a fair and transparent manner, targeting vulnerable individuals such as widows, divorcees, aged men and women,” the commissioner said.