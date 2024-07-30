ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Govt set up committee to oversee fair distribution of FG rice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The members of the committee are; the Special Adviser on Public Service Administration Reform and the Commissioner for Special Duties.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu-Zango, on Monday in Katsina. He said that the acting Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal-Jobe, said that the committee would be headed by the Secretary to the Government of the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari.

Salisu-Zango said the members of the committee were the Special Adviser on Public Service Administration Reform, the Commissioner for Special Duties and that of Information.

Others were the representative of the State House of Assembly, the Managing Director of the state Irrigation Authority, the Executive Chairman, of the Zakkat and Waqab Board, the Commander of Hisbah Board and ALGON Chairman.

The remaining members were the representatives of the Police, DSS, Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils, as well as of the JIBWIS and Darika Islamic sects, the Youth Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Youths Congress and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The committee’s terms of reference were to ascertain and confirm the number of bags of rice received from the Federal Government and develop a procedure for sharing the rice across the 34 local government areas.

“To ensure the distribution of palliatives is done in a fair and transparent manner, targeting vulnerable individuals such as widows, divorcees, aged men and women,” the commissioner said.

He added that the committee would submit its report within three weeks. Salisu-Zango further revealed that the acting governor said the state had received 20 trucks of rice from the Federal Government and that the state government had provided logistics to distribute the rice to various LGAs.

