Katsina govt recruits additional 550 security watch corps to fight banditry

News Agency Of Nigeria

Radda said that over the past year, Katsina State had seen a significant decrease in crime, and recorded numerous successes in neutralising bandits.

Governor Dikko Radda stated this at the graduation ceremony of the second batch of the corps, on Friday in Katsina.

He said the recruitment showed the government’s commitment to the community-driven approach to security.

Radda described the roles of the corps as courageous and essential to the safety and well-being of Katsina’s communities.

First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every one of you who are graduating today.

“Your dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to serve our communities are commendable,” he said.

According to the Governor, the programme’s mission was to empower the people to take ownership of their safety and well-being.

“The government believes that a community-driven approach serves best in tackling the ongoing crisis.

“The approach involves transitioning from purely military tactics to methods centred on community involvement,” he said.

Radda said that over the past year, Katsina State had seen a significant decrease in crime, and recorded numerous successes in neutralising bandits.

“Communities that were once gripped by fear are now experiencing a renewed sense of security and stability, which he attributed to the cooperation of the residents to the security operatives.

“This partnership has been instrumental in enhancing intelligence sharing and reducing response times,” he noted.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Muazu, said that the corps were from 10 local government areas.

He listed the local governments to include: Funtua, Malumfashi, Danja, Bakori, Musawa, Matazu, Charanchi, Batagarawa, Kurfi and Dutsin-ma.

Muazu revealed that the youths, who were adequately trained in different war tactics, would work together with the security agents to ensure peace in their respective areas.

It would be recalled that the government had earlier recruited over 1,400 corps, in the first batch, who were currently working with other security agents in the front-line local governments.

The local governments include Batsari, Danmusa, Safana, Jibia, Faskari, Dandume, Sabuwa and Kankara.

