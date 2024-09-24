ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina Govt celebrates 37th anniversary by honouring 14 exceptional civil servants

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the recipients of the awards were given cars while others received cash gifts in recognition of their dedication to duties.

Katsina @ 37: Radda honours 14 civil servants with cars, cash
Katsina @ 37: Radda honours 14 civil servants with cars, cash

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the state was created on September 23, 1987, by the then Military Head of State, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. Some of the recipients of the awards were given cars while others received cash gifts in recognition of their dedication to duties.

Those given cars were: Lawal Halilu from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education, Abubakar Lawal, State Audit, Bishir Aliyu, a messenger in the SSG’s Office and Farida Nuraddeen, a primary school teacher in Bakori, Bakori LGA.

The awardees who received ₦2 million each were: Nura Idris of the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Nura Isiyaku, Teachers Service Board, Mansur Suleiman, KTARDA, Nura Isiyaku, TSB and Dr Shemau Kabir, SPHCDA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were: Abdullahi Yusuf, Abdullahi Muhammad, Muawiyya Musa, Isuhu Ahmed, a watchman in Safana LGA and Sada Rabe, a messenger, in Mai’aduwa LGA.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Dikko Radda, recalled that when the state was created, he was 18 years old studying at the College of Education, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

“Today, out of Allah’s will, I am standing in front of you as your elected Governor.

”We will not disappoint you, we will continue to discharge our duties with honesty and dedication,” he vowed.

The governor thanked Allah for giving the state great leaders who were committed to its development since its creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radda said that he was not only concerned about capital projects that one could see but also about what he would do to benefit the people for the next 30 to 50 years. He, therefore, urged the people to continue to support his administration to enable it to continue to provide more dividends of democracy.

Bishir Aliyu, a messenger in the SSG’s Office, who spent 33 years in service, thanked the governor for the award and advised other civil servants to dedicate themselves to their duties.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBS says Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased to 5.3% in Q1 2024

NBS says Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased to 5.3% in Q1 2024

Katsina Govt celebrates 37th anniversary by honouring 14 exceptional civil servants

Katsina Govt celebrates 37th anniversary by honouring 14 exceptional civil servants

NNPC boss Kyari told to deliver Port Harcourt refinery by September

NNPC boss Kyari told to deliver Port Harcourt refinery by September

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

Nigerian army dismisses female soldier who accused superior of sexual assault

Nigerian army dismisses female soldier who accused superior of sexual assault

BREAKING: Justice Binta Nyako announces withdrawal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

BREAKING: Justice Binta Nyako announces withdrawal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Abia govt announce date to commence payment of new minimum wage

Abia govt announce date to commence payment of new minimum wage

Top 10 states with the highest average PMS retail price in August 2024

Top 10 states with the highest average PMS retail price in August 2024

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor (The Sun)

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils