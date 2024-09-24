Katsina Govt celebrates 37th anniversary by honouring 14 exceptional civil servants

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the state was created on September 23, 1987, by the then Military Head of State, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. Some of the recipients of the awards were given cars while others received cash gifts in recognition of their dedication to duties.

Those given cars were: Lawal Halilu from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education, Abubakar Lawal, State Audit, Bishir Aliyu, a messenger in the SSG’s Office and Farida Nuraddeen, a primary school teacher in Bakori, Bakori LGA.

The awardees who received ₦2 million each were: Nura Idris of the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Nura Isiyaku, Teachers Service Board, Mansur Suleiman, KTARDA, Nura Isiyaku, TSB and Dr Shemau Kabir, SPHCDA.

Others were: Abdullahi Yusuf, Abdullahi Muhammad, Muawiyya Musa, Isuhu Ahmed, a watchman in Safana LGA and Sada Rabe, a messenger, in Mai’aduwa LGA.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Dikko Radda, recalled that when the state was created, he was 18 years old studying at the College of Education, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

“Today, out of Allah’s will, I am standing in front of you as your elected Governor.

”We will not disappoint you, we will continue to discharge our duties with honesty and dedication,” he vowed.

The governor thanked Allah for giving the state great leaders who were committed to its development since its creation.

Radda said that he was not only concerned about capital projects that one could see but also about what he would do to benefit the people for the next 30 to 50 years. He, therefore, urged the people to continue to support his administration to enable it to continue to provide more dividends of democracy.