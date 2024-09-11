ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Gov vows to collaborate to address Nigeria’s challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stressed that the acknowledgement would serve as further motivation to intensify efforts toward the betterment of Katsina State and its people.

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State [Presidency]
Radda stated this through his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, in his response to the birthday wishes by the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

Kaula-Mohammed said that the governor was particularly moved by the words of the PGF Chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo.

According to him, Uzodimma described Radda as a beacon of hope and a true embodiment of progressive ideals.

“His passion for development, coupled with his deep sense of responsibility and innovation, has earned him admiration far and wide,” he quoted the Imo Governor as adding.

Kaula-Mohammed quoted Radda as saying, “I am deeply honoured by the kind words and recognition from my esteemed colleagues in the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

“This greeting not only celebrates a personal milestone but also reinforces our shared commitment to the development and prosperity of our great nation.”

“The support of the PGF strengthens my resolve to continue pushing the boundaries of good governance and sustainable development in Katsina State and contributing to our collective national progress,” he added.

He, therefore, pledged to continue working closely with his fellow governors to implement policies and programmes that would positively impact the lives of Nigerians across all states.

In a related development, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Abdullahi Ahmad, has described Radda as a leader who has shown an undeniable commitment to the peace, unity and development of the state.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Sardauna, the lawmaker heartily congratulated the governor on his 55th birthday.

The lawmaker represents Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency in the state on the platform of APC.

“Radda’s unprecedented political strides from a humble background, underscore his patriotism and determination to serve the state diligently with honesty and sincerity of purpose,” Ahmad said

