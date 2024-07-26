KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

The union stated this in a notification letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdullahi Musa, signed by its Chairman, Dr Peter Adamu and Secretary, Dr Peter Waziri.

In the letter, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, the lecturers explained that the decision was reached at the union’s congress held on Thursday.

The union explained that the strike was to protest the nonpayment of five months' salaries from May to September 2022, 60% of September 2017 and other withheld salaries of academic staff.

Other unresolved issues, according to the union, included Earned Academic Allowance from 2018 to date, pension remittances from 2009 to 2019 and Group Life Insurance for deceased academic staff from 2019 to date.