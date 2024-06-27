ADVERTISEMENT
Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yusuf received the award in recognition of his exceptional leadership and stewardship in Nigeria’s most populous state, in spite of facing various legal and political challenges.

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf
The award was presented during the newspaper’s 2024 annual lecture and awards ceremony, which marked 25 years of democratic governance in Nigeria.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, the award followed a thorough evaluation of all the 36 State Governors in Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Information Baba Halilu-Dantiye received the award on behalf of Yusuf, expressing confidence that the recognition would motivate the governor to continue demonstrating exemplary leadership.

The award ceremony, held at the Yar’adua Centre in Abuja, also honoured the Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as distinguished awardees.

News Agency Of Nigeria

