Senator Jibrin distributes fertiliser to farmers in 44 local government areas

News Agency Of Nigeria

Farmers were urged to use the fertiliser judiciously to enhance their output.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of the 41,400 bags of fertiliser was commenced simultaneously in Danbatta and Makoda LGAs of Kano North Senatorial District.

Speaking on behalf of Barau, his Chief of Staff, Prof. Muhammad Ibn Abdallahi, said the gesture was part of the senator's support for local farmers, improved agriculture and contributed to tackling food insecurity.

Abdallahi urged the farmers to use the fertiliser judiciously to enhance their output. He said the fertiliser distribution was one of the many interventions of Barau in the state which cut across all sectors.

“This exercise will continue until we distribute 41,400 bags of fertiliser across the 44 LGAs of Kano state,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Danbatta Local Government Area, Alhaji Dan Bayero commended the Barau for the gesture, describing him as the people’s senator.

“We are lucky to have him; he is a leader who caters for the needs of his people.

“He has nothing at heart but the people of Kano North and Kano State. We wish him all the best,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries in Makoda LGA, Tijjani Salisu, said through the gesture Barau had saved his farm from ruins.

“From here, I will move straight to my farm. I don’t have fertiliser, but Senator Barau saved my farm’’.

“He has been doing and will always do things for for us. We can’t thank him enough. May Allah SWT bless him and reward him,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

