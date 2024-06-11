I’ll join money with my neighbours to buy a ram - Kano residents decry high prices

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited some markets in the metropolis, observed that there were many animals for sale but buyers were nowhere.

At the Kofar Na’isa livestock market, a camel is sold for between ₦900,000 and ₦1.7 million while a ram is sold for between ₦450,000 and ₦810,000.

Malam Balarabe Abdulkadir, a livestock dealer attributed the low turnout of buyers to the current economic hardship in the country.

“Residents are nowhere to be found and I haven’t sold anything yet. The livestock are too expensive and buyers are scarce,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammad Ishayaku, a resident of Charanchi quarters, said that the high cost of livestock will prevent many residents from celebrating the Sallah this year.

"I can’t afford ₦400,000 for a ram, so I’ll have to contribute money with my neighbours to buy one,” he added.

Malam Bala Sani, another resident who visited the market, said that the prices were not affordable.

“The hike in livestock prices is unbearable. Honestly, I can’t afford it. A medium-sized ram is selling for ₦340, 000,” he stated.

Malam Abubakar Hamisu, leader of the Goron Dutse livestock market, acknowledged the low patronage but remained hopeful sales will increase in the coming days.

