Kano residents laud Gov Yusuf for imposing curfew after chaotic protest

The residents said this in telephone interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

They said that the decision would curtail mass looting and vandalism of public buildings by miscreants.

Malam Abubakar Danyaya of Unguwar Wambai, Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) described the curfew as the timely and best thing that has happened in recent times in the state.

Danyaya commended Yusuf for demonstrating leadership and concern for the yearning of residents.

Malam Ishaku Ibrahim of Dakata Quarters, Nasarawa LGA and Alhaji Bala Sani of Rigiyar Zaki area lauded the governor’s prompt intervention to save the state from being overrun by hoodlums.

Hajiya Aishatu Abdulsalam of Ungogo LGA said that while security personnel have taken over the Sabon Gari market, compliance in some areas was still lacking.

She emphasised on the need for security personnel to patrol all areas to ensure full compliance.

Alhaji Mustapha Mohammad of Unguwar Uku commended security personnel for their commitment to ensuring compliance by residents.

He expressed satisfaction with the prompt intervention of the police and other security agencies, stating that they have saved the community from miscreants.

“We are pleased with the swift action taken by the security personnel, which has protected us from being harmed.