ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano residents laud Gov Yusuf for imposing curfew after chaotic protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

A resident emphasised on the need for security personnel to patrol all areas to ensure full compliance.

Abba Yusuf [Facebook]
Abba Yusuf [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The residents said this in telephone interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

They said that the decision would curtail mass looting and vandalism of public buildings by miscreants.

Malam Abubakar Danyaya of Unguwar Wambai, Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) described the curfew as the timely and best thing that has happened in recent times in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danyaya commended Yusuf for demonstrating leadership and concern for the yearning of residents.

Malam Ishaku Ibrahim of Dakata Quarters, Nasarawa LGA and Alhaji Bala Sani of Rigiyar Zaki area lauded the governor’s prompt intervention to save the state from being overrun by hoodlums.

Hajiya Aishatu Abdulsalam of Ungogo LGA said that while security personnel have taken over the Sabon Gari market, compliance in some areas was still lacking.

She emphasised on the need for security personnel to patrol all areas to ensure full compliance.

Alhaji Mustapha Mohammad of Unguwar Uku commended security personnel for their commitment to ensuring compliance by residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed satisfaction with the prompt intervention of the police and other security agencies, stating that they have saved the community from miscreants.

“We are pleased with the swift action taken by the security personnel, which has protected us from being harmed.

“Their timely intervention has brought relief to our community and we appreciate their efforts in maintaining law and order,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano residents laud Gov Yusuf for imposing curfew after chaotic protest

Kano residents laud Gov Yusuf for imposing curfew after chaotic protest

Police arrest 212 suspects for looting, vandalism during protest in Jigawa

Police arrest 212 suspects for looting, vandalism during protest in Jigawa

Controversy rocks House of Reps over probe of NNPC under Kyari

Controversy rocks House of Reps over probe of NNPC under Kyari

I was delighted to work with you - Jonathan felicitates Sambo on 70th birthday

I was delighted to work with you - Jonathan felicitates Sambo on 70th birthday

UI, UNILORIN, BUK listed among 6 institutions that received students loan

UI, UNILORIN, BUK listed among 6 institutions that received students loan

Our officers haven't killed anyone since protest began, Police tell Amnesty Int'l

Our officers haven't killed anyone since protest began, Police tell Amnesty Int'l

Tinubu to address Nigerians Sunday as nationwide protest continues

Tinubu to address Nigerians Sunday as nationwide protest continues

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

No life lost in Katsina during protests — Police

No life lost in Katsina during protests — Police

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu.

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Ayodele Shonubi [Punch Newspapers]

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

NAPTIP rescues 75 people from 155 traffickers [SolaceBase]

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills