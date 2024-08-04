ADVERTISEMENT
Kano residents back Tinubu, ask protesters to sheathe swords, embrace dialogue

News Agency Of Nigeria

Imam urged them to be patriotic and cautioned them against being used by selfish individuals to destroy their motherland.

Protesters leaders end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's address [Channels TV]
They made their position known while reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s Sunday broadcast.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano metropolis, the residents described dialogue as the best means of solving critical issues.

They observed that it was apt for the protesters to stop the protest and opt for dialogue as proposed by the president.

Mr Taiye Hassan, an entrepreneur, who commended the president for the broadcast, called on the protesters to retreat, “because the president has listened to your complaints.

“I want to emphasise the need for the youth to allow dialogue to take place because every dispute ends with dialogue and understanding.

“You have the right to protest against hunger, hardship, and insecurity, however, the president has called for dialogue, therefore, give him a chance,” he advised.

Another resident, Bala Muhammad, a businessman, who described the president as humane and true democrat, urged the protesters to accept dialogue as suggested by Mr President for the good of the nation.

He cautioned the protesters to be mindful of the infiltration of some people with sinister motives, who only wanted to take advantage of the protest to loot and ensure vandalism of people’s property.

Similarly, A’isha Ibrahim, a school teacher, who also lauded the president for calling for dialogue, appealed to the protesters to calm down in view of the fact that the protest had been hijacked by hoodlums.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the president to match his words with action and dialogue with true protesters as promised,” she advised.

Nura Imam, a journalist, said that dialogue was the best and only option to settle any dispute or crisis.

Imam, who acknowledged the fact that Nigerians were economically pressed, enjoined the leaders of the protest to retreat since their voices were heard.

He urged the protesters particularly the youth to be united and be their brothers’ keepers irrespective of their ethnic or religious leaning.

“Remember, this is your country and you do not have any other country except Nigeria. As such, don’t allow some unpatriotic individuals to use you to destroy your motherland, enough is enough,” he maintained.

