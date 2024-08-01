ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Police detain 13 for vandalising high court, security measures heightens

News Agency Of Nigeria

Operatives of the command apprehended the suspects at the court premises.

Kano Police detain 13 for vandalising high court, increase security measures [Tumblr]
Kano Police detain 13 for vandalising high court, increase security measures [Tumblr]

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Salma Dogo confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano. He said operatives of the command apprehended the suspects at the court premises.

Dogo said the command adopted proactive security measures to ensure the safety of residents of the state during the protest.

According to Dogo, the police in collaboration with sister security agencies are conducting intensive patrols to guarantee the safety of the residents and protesters.

“This collaboration aims to maintain law and order in the state during the duration of the protest”.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to provide credible intelligence on suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

