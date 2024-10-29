Kano Governor approves ₦71,000 minimum wage for civil servants

The new minimum wage is expected to increase the state’s monthly salary obligations by ₦6 billion and ₦7 billion for Local Government Councils.

Announcing the wage adjustment through one of his verified social media accounts, page on Tuesday, Yusuf pledged his administration’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare and boosting living standards.

“In line with our commitment to social justice and enhancing the standard of living for our workers, we have approved ₦71,000 as the new minimum wage in Kano State”, the statement on his Facebook page.

He said following the promotion of 20,737 teachers, an increase amounting to over 340 million naira has been added to teachers' salaries.