Kano Governor adopts 95 orphans to commemorate Nigeria's 64th independence

The announcement is contained in a statement issued in Kano by his Spokesman, Sanusi Bature, and made available to newsmen.

According to Bature, the governor announced the gesture during a special lunch he had with the 95 children to commemorate the country’s 64th independence anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the children have been under the care of the state orphanage home since they lost their biological parents.

“I want to announce that we have assumed full responsibility of all the 95 orphans domiciled in this facility.

“We will take care of their education from primary to tertiary, healthcare services, feeding, and other social needs throughout my tenure,” Bature quoted the governor to have said.

Yusuf further gave assurance that the orphans would be treated as very important personalities with full benefits, care, and privileges.

He added that the state government would give children the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“You are now my children, I will take care of you as my own, you will begin to feel the good side of life Insha Allah,” the governor reportedly told the children.

