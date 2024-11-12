ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Fire Service rescues 27, saves ₦370m worth of property in 2 months

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the Service Public Relations Officer, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Abdullahi said that during the period under review, nine people were lost in the fire incidents, and property worth ₦141m was destroyed. He also said that the service responded to 22 emergency calls and three false alarms from state residents within the period.

Abdullahi advised members of the public to be mindful of fire, particularly in this period of harmattan, and to always turn off electrical appliances before leaving their premises.

He also urged motorists to drive carefully and follow traffic rules to avoid road accidents.

Kano Fire Service rescues 27, saves ₦370m worth of property in 2 months

