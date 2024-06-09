ADVERTISEMENT
Kano anti-graft body probes alleged fraud in Gov Yusuf's cash gift to hawkers

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Yusuf had recently presented ₦50,000 each to 465 street hawkers to boost their businesses.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf
Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

The Commission’s chairman, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kano that the commission was investing in the matter to identify and bring those responsible to justice.

“The commission is investigating the matter and anyone found involved will be brought to justice.

“The commission is determined to prevent corruption from undermining the integrity of the empowerment initiative of the government and ensure that justice is served,” Rimin Gado’’, told NAN.

The probe follows a viral video showing where some officials allegedly coerced beneficiaries into surrendering a significant portion of the ₦50,000 grants each of them received during the disbursement ceremony.

However, in a 60-second video, one of the beneficiaries, Malam Nura Isa, alleged that he was coerced by officials to return ₦45,000 from the ₦50,000 cash given to him.

Isa alleged that he was part of about 100 beneficiaries cornered by officials, who demanded that they must comply “in their own interest.”

It was also gathered that most of those shortlisted to benefit from the scheme were denied access to the venue of the event while their benefits were handed over to impostors.





