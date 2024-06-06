Kafanchan residents says Tinubu, Sani deserves 'a pat on the back' for achievements

The residents gave the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area.

Kefas Danladi, a political commentator, stated that with the policies put in place by Tinubu in the last year, he foresees a greater future for Nigeria. Danladi explained that though some of the policies introduced by the Tinubu-led government have caused temporary pains but will bring long-term gains.

“It takes a lot of courage to introduce some of the policies being implemented by the Tinubu administration to stabilise our economy.

“I know things are rough for Nigerians at the moment but it has to be rough before it gets better for us all in the long run,” he added.

Mathew Yakubu, a student of A.B.U, Zaria, said the Tinubu administration deserves a pat on the back for introducing the students’ loan scheme, which he described as "long overdue".

Yakubu said the scheme was a demonstration of the Nigerian leader’s commitment to making education accessible to all Nigerians. On her part, Felicia Dangabar, a civil servant, stated that the present administration was on the right track and needed the support and goodwill of Nigerians to deliver on the renewed hope agenda.

Dangabar said that the ongoing massive investments in infrastructure across the country would create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Speaking on the first year of Sani, Paul Kambai, a hotelier, said that his administration had brought positive change and a sense of hope for the people of the state.

Kambai stressed that the rural transformation drive of Sani has placed the state on the path of sustainable development. According to him, the governor has proven himself to be a leader for all through the equitable distribution of projects across the state.

In his submission, Bulus Didam, another civil servant, opined that the security situation in the state had greatly improved since the new administration came into power a year ago.

“Before now, we were witnessing wanton destruction of lives and property by gunmen almost on a daily basis and couldn’t sleep with our two eyes closed.

“But right now, things have changed. The rate of mindless attacks has significantly reduced, particularly in Southern Kaduna.

“So, I must commend the present administration both at the state and federal level for improving the security situation in our area,” he stated.