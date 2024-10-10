Kaduna confirms 86 suspected cholera cases, 1 death across 9 LGAs

The Director of Public Health, Hamza Ibrahim-Ikara, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna. He said for the past 5 months that the country experienced outbreaks of cholera in 30 states, the state has not recorded any not until August 15.

Ibrahim-Ikara said, "We have not recorded any case of cholera but unfortunately for us, on August 15, we received the new index case.

“He was a 16-year-old boy from Likoro in Kudan LGA and unfortunately before we arrived the health facility, he died.”

The director said upon the child’s death, the state government reactivated the rapid response team which swung into action on August 16.

According to him, the state also received 19 cases from three local governments, which included: Kudan (2) Sabon gari(9) and Kubau (7). He said the state recorded total suspected cases of 86, in nine local governments, whereby 24 had been treated and discharged.

Ibrahim-IKara said, "Also, 30 samples had been recorded as positive cases but they had been treated and discharged accordingly in the various health facilities across the state."

He added, "We will continue sensitisation programmes in order to sensitise the public about the outbreak of cholera in the country and various ways it could be contacted, its signs and symptoms and prevention.”