Justice who restricted Abuja protesters deserve national honours, senior lawyer

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Justice Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja had restricted protesters in the Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 demonstration to the MKO Abiola Stadium in the nation’s capital.

Oriji issued an order on July 31, while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

The FCT minister had applied for an order of interim injunction restraining the five leaders of the protesting groups from gathering or parading themselves around public premises within the FCT from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10.

He also applied for another order of interim injunction mandating security agencies to prevent the protesting leaders from gathering or parading themselves along any roadway, offices, or public premises within the FCT pending a hearing of his motion on notice.

Ajulo told NAN in Lagos that rather than condemning, Nigerians should acknowledge Justice Oriji’s vital role in preserving public order and protecting the rights of citizens.

“His decision should not be viewed as an affront to democracy but rather, as a necessary measure aimed at ensuring safety.

“As we champion the right to protest, we must concurrently respect the judicial processes that work diligently to uphold balance within our society.'

He said it is essential for Nigerians to rally behind Oriji and Wike for their commitment to public safety.

“Their actions reflect an acute awareness that chaotic protests can lead to perilous outcomes.

“Indeed, the court’s order likely averted significant harm.

“Therefore, I urge President Bola Tinubu to confer a national honour on Justice Oriji, acknowledging his judiciousness in this critical matter.”

“The attorney-general also noted that Orijis’ decision underscored the delicate balance that must be maintained between rights and responsibilities.

“It is vital to permit citizens to protest, the implications for our democracy hinge significantly upon how such assemblies are managed.

” Restrictions must be reasonable and proportionate; overly broad measures can encroach upon democratic freedoms, while targeted actions prioritising safety are indispensable.

“We can draw valuable lessons from Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, whose constructive engagements with stakeholders in the state ensured peace before, during and after the protest.

“Aiyedatiwa emphasised open communication and collaboration with citizens during the protests, striving for mutually agreeable solutions while safeguarding public safety.

“He also encouraged the attorney general's office to set up a 24-hour Interventionist Unit, Citizens Rights and Advisory Bureau, CRAB, in which the people of the state came with their complaints and inquiries through our dedicated phone lines and other electronic devices to get across to the governor and his aides.”