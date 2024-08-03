I was delighted to work with you - Jonathan felicitates Sambo on 70th birthday

Jonathan described Sambo as a good friend, brother and a man of honour, dignity, and loyalty, whose commitment and patriotism contributed to the success of his administration.

In the goodwill message, Jonathan said he was delighted to have worked with Sambo as his Vice President, from 2010-2015.

“Your patriotism and commitment to our shared vision contributed to the success of our administration.

“As you mark a milestone of platinum jubilee, I celebrate you for your invaluable record of public service to our country and commitment to the peace and transformation of our nation.

“As governor of Kaduna and vice president of Nigeria, you served Nigeria faithfully and contributed significantly to the growth of our economy and the sustenance of our democracy.