I was delighted to work with you - Jonathan felicitates Sambo on 70th birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jonathan wished Sambo and his family hope, peace and sound health.

Jonathan described Sambo as a good friend, brother and a man of honour, dignity, and loyalty, whose commitment and patriotism contributed to the success of his administration.

In the goodwill message, Jonathan said he was delighted to have worked with Sambo as his Vice President, from 2010-2015.

“Your patriotism and commitment to our shared vision contributed to the success of our administration.

“As you mark a milestone of platinum jubilee, I celebrate you for your invaluable record of public service to our country and commitment to the peace and transformation of our nation.

“As governor of Kaduna and vice president of Nigeria, you served Nigeria faithfully and contributed significantly to the growth of our economy and the sustenance of our democracy.

“May this moment herald hope, peace and sound health for you and your family. I wish you more years of impact, honour and glory,” Jonathan said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

