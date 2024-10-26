Jigawa pulls out of lawsuit challenging EFCC's legality

The withdrawal was announced by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Bello Abdulkadir-Fanini, at a news conference in Dutse on Saturday.

Abdulkadir-Fanini said a notice of withdrawal of the state was filed on Oct. 24 on the service of the Chief Register of the court.

“Let at this juncture announce that the Jigawa state government has withdrawn from the case of AG of Kogi VS AG of the Federation (SC/CV/178/2023), pending at the Supreme Court.

“A notice of the withdrawal, signed by my humble self was filed at Abuja on Oct. 24, 2024, for the service on the Chief Register of the Court, the Defendant (the Attorney-General of the Federation) and the states that are plaintiffs in the case,” Abdulkadir-Fanini said.

The commissioner, who declined to give a categorical reason on why the state withdrew from the case said: “The case went to the court in the interest of the state (Jigawa) and the state withdraws in its own interest.

“For instance, you can take someone to court to pursue a particular interest and you can find another way of achieving that particular interest and withdraw the case.