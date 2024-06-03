ADVERTISEMENT
Police to build 100-hectare shooting range to terrify fraudsters from heinous acts

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Jigawa government allocated 100 hectares of land in Birninkudu Local Government Area for the project.

Nigeria Police shooting exercise [Naija News]

The spokesman of the command, DSP Shiisu Lawan stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday. He said the Jigawa government had allocated 100 hectares of land in Birninkudu Local Government Area for the project.

“The Jigawa government has allocated 100 hectares of land to the Police Command to build a standard shooting range in Birnin Kudu LGA,” he said.

According to Shiisu, the facility will fast-track the training of police personnel in musketry and weapon handling, adding that it would also be utilised for Kano, Bauchi, Yobe, and Katsina commands.

“This is also an opportunity for training institutions like as Police Training School (PTS) Bauchi, Police Academy (POLCOM), Wudil in Kano State, and other sister security agencies to expose their cadets/trainees to weapon handling.

“The Birninkudu area of Jigawa is characterised by the activities of fraudsters, where innocent people within and outside the state are lured with counterfeit foreign currencies, particularly U.S. dollars.

“Having a shooting range there will terrify or disrupt their heinous actions and the area will be more secure,” he added.

