Jigawa Govt launches radio literacy program with ₦32m for 2,700 learners

Inaugurating the programme at Gidan Kwari Community in Dutse Local Government Area, the Executive Secretary of Jigawa Agency for Mass Education, Dr. Abbas Abubakar, said the programme, designed for adult learners, was aimed at boosting the state’s literacy level.

Abubakar further said that the programme also aimed at eradicating illiteracy, particularly among adults in rural areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2,700 participants received solar-powered radio sets, and learning materials, including primers, from the State Government for the smooth take-off of the programme.

He said that the programme would be conducted at 108 centres for the learners, including nomads in the state.

“This includes the payment of airtime to Radio Jigawa for the programme, payment of facilitators’ stipends as well as training the facilitators,” he said.

The executive secretary also said that the agency was striving to move the state’s literacy level from 65% to 71% by the end of the year. In a remark, the Leader of a Fulani socio-cultural group in the state, called Kautal Hore, Muhammad Dubuntu, commended the agency for including nomads in its literacy programmes.

Also, the District Head of Sakwaya, Alhaji Zaharaddeen Basiru, lauded the State Government for the programme. Sakwaya, who is also the Ward Head of the area, said the programme would enable the women participants to ensure the proper upbringing of their children.

They said that it would ensure a brighter future for all the beneficiaries.

“Don’t sell that radio set and we will ensure proper and adequate supervision to ensure that you face your studies,” they added.

A beneficiary, Birni Adamu, also thanked the agency for initiating the programme.

“On behalf of my colleagues, I want to say thank you and promise you that we will do our best to excel,” Adamu stated.