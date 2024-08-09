Jigawa Government supports 39,709 NECO candidates with ₦888 million

Recommended articles
The payment covers the payment for 39,709 candidates. This is contained in a statement issued by Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sport and Culture in Dutse.
Musa said that the money was approved by the State Executive Council after a meeting on Thursday. Council, the commissioner said, also approved ₦921.9 million for additional works on the ongoing contract for the maintenance/rehabilitation of the Auyo -Kafin Hausa road to Messrs.
ALREN Construction Company Ltd. and ₦16.1m as the additional award of Consultancy Services to Messrs Innovative Engineering Consultant. He explained that the council also approved ₦400 million as support for Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) in the state.
“The approval is the last tranche of the ₦1 billion earlier approved by the council to the project account,” he said.
The commissioner added that the council also approved the establishment of a 10-member committee for the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.
He said that the Jigawa Head of Service as Chairman and Commissioners of Justice, Finance, Budget, Local Government, Basic Education, Health, Information, Special Adviser Salary and Pension, will serve as members and Personal Personal Secretary to Gov. Umar Namadi, will serve as Secretary.