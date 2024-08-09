Jigawa Government supports 39,709 NECO candidates with ₦888 million

The payment covers the payment for 39,709 candidates. This is contained in a statement issued by Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sport and Culture in Dutse.

Musa said that the money was approved by the State Executive Council after a meeting on Thursday. Council, the commissioner said, also approved ₦921.9 million for additional works on the ongoing contract for the maintenance/rehabilitation of the Auyo -Kafin Hausa road to Messrs.

ALREN Construction Company Ltd. and ₦16.1m as the additional award of Consultancy Services to Messrs Innovative Engineering Consultant. He explained that the council also approved ₦400 million as support for Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) in the state.

“The approval is the last tranche of the ₦1 billion earlier approved by the council to the project account,” he said.

The commissioner added that the council also approved the establishment of a 10-member committee for the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.