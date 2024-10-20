ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jigawa Gov sets up committee to investigate commissioner's alleged adultery

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Sankara was allegedly arrested by Kano Hisbah in an uncompleted building with a married woman.

Auwal Sankara
Auwal Sankara

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State government, Bala Ibrahim, in Dutse on Sunday.

Ibrahim said that the state government considered the magnitude of the allegation which he said is of serious concern to the state.

He said that media reports on the issue led to significant embarrassment and degradation to the reputation of the State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is compelled to set up a committee, to investigate the allegations,” he said.

The committee, he added, has the Secretary to the state government, Malam Bala Ibrahim as Chairman.

He said the committee is expected to submit its findings in two weeks.

Other members, he said, are the Commissioners for Information, Sagir Musa, Basic Education, Lawal Danzomo and Special Adviser on Security Matters, Mr Usman Muhammed.

NAN reports that Sankara was allegedly arrested by Kano Hisbah in an uncompleted building with a married woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Şanlara denied the allegation in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday.

He claimed that the report of his arrest was a mischief aimed at tarnishing his established political carrier.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Hisbah Commission in Kano, Abba Sufi, confirmed that Sankara will be arraigned in Court on Monday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jigawa Gov sets up committee to investigate commissioner's alleged adultery

Jigawa Gov sets up committee to investigate commissioner's alleged adultery

We will continue to criticise Fubara’s govt, says Rivers APC Chairman

We will continue to criticise Fubara’s govt, says Rivers APC Chairman

I was 25% deaf without knowing it – Obasanjo

I was 25% deaf without knowing it – Obasanjo

FG to conduct investigative hearing on recurring grid disturbances

FG to conduct investigative hearing on recurring grid disturbances

Lagos issues 2-week ultimatum to residents of distressed buildings in Iponri Estate

Lagos issues 2-week ultimatum to residents of distressed buildings in Iponri Estate

He's trying to destroy our party - LP accuses Otti of arresting South-East Chairman

He's trying to destroy our party - LP accuses Otti of arresting South-East Chairman

It's not enough to have good policies - Obasanjo tasks FG on implementation

It's not enough to have good policies - Obasanjo tasks FG on implementation

Gov AbdulRazaq approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for Kwara workers

Gov AbdulRazaq approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for Kwara workers

APC sweeps 21 LG chairmanship, 239 councillorship seats in Kogi

APC sweeps 21 LG chairmanship, 239 councillorship seats in Kogi

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Shehu Sani [Facebook]

People can no longer rest in peace - Shehu Sani reacts as Enugu taxes dead bodies

Train crushes 50-year-old man to death in Lagos [Concise]

Train crushes 50-year-old man to death in Lagos

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

APC women pay tribute to Oba of Benin ahead 8th coronation anniversary

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier [Daily post]

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier