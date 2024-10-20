Jigawa Gov sets up committee to investigate commissioner's alleged adultery

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State government, Bala Ibrahim, in Dutse on Sunday.

Ibrahim said that the state government considered the magnitude of the allegation which he said is of serious concern to the state.

He said that media reports on the issue led to significant embarrassment and degradation to the reputation of the State Government.

“The government is compelled to set up a committee, to investigate the allegations,” he said.

The committee, he added, has the Secretary to the state government, Malam Bala Ibrahim as Chairman.

He said the committee is expected to submit its findings in two weeks.

Other members, he said, are the Commissioners for Information, Sagir Musa, Basic Education, Lawal Danzomo and Special Adviser on Security Matters, Mr Usman Muhammed.

NAN reports that Sankara was allegedly arrested by Kano Hisbah in an uncompleted building with a married woman.

Şanlara denied the allegation in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday.

He claimed that the report of his arrest was a mischief aimed at tarnishing his established political carrier.