Japanese government honours Nigerian Prof. with prestigious award

News Agency Of Nigeria

Responding, Ogbonna expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government and people, pledging to continue promoting academic linkages between the two nations.

Prof. Chukwuma Ogbonna and his wife, with Japanese Ambassador Matsunaga Kazuyoshi and his wife, at the reception [NAN]
The award recognises Prof. Ogbonna’s immense contributions to academic cooperation and mutual understanding between Japan and Nigeria in the field of agriculture.

At the decoration ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, Kazuyoshi highlighted the significance of the day, coinciding with the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Foreign Ministerial meeting.

He praised Ogbonna’s dedication to fostering international collaboration, establishing partnerships between Japanese and Nigerian universities, and facilitating research and student exchange programmes.

Enugu State Governor, Mr Peter Mba, congratulated Ogbonna, describing him as a shining light and a good example for Enugu indigenes.

The governor, who was represented by Dr Emmanuel Ikechukwu, Commissioner for Health in the state, welcomed further discussions with the Japanese government to move the state forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Prof. Chukwuma Ogbonna, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nigeria, is one of the recipients of the Japanese government’s 2024 Spring Conferment of Decorations on Foreign Nationals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

