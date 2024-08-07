ADVERTISEMENT
It's not new, anti-govt policies protest not peculiar to Nigeria - Ganduje

Ganduje [Facebook]

Ganduje reacted to the ongoing protest on Wednesday in Abuja, when he played host to some leaders of the party from the United States of America.

The APC national chairman, who said even developed economies have their challenges, assured that whatever challenges that were being faced in Nigeria currently, would soon be over.

“There is no doubt, as a developing country, even the so-called developed economies have their turbulence in one way or the other.

“So, it is not surprising that Nigeria is having its own share of the problem. This is not the first time.

“You will recall that whenever there is a reform agenda, obstacles must be on the way, as a result, people must suffer in one way or the other.

“But, in the long run, everything will be according to the plan,” the APC national chairman assured Nigerians.

He also emphasised that President Bola Tinubu came into power with the intention to introduce reforms that would secure the country’s future.

He explained that the country’s institutions were weak, adding that strong institutions were needed to implement whatever good policies the government had.

Ganduje assured the people that President Tinubu was doing all he needed to secure the country’s future in the interest of all.

He expressed optimism that in a matter of time, the country would come out from its current challenges because Tinubu was working very hard on the economy.

Ganduje, who said that positive results would be achieved soon, described the visit of the party’s U.S. leaders as historic and a day that would not be forgotten in a hurry.

“Today they came from one of the farthest places in the world, from the U.S. to show commitment, love and loyalty that they are truly Nigerians serving abroad and we are highly delighted with that.

“From history, we have checked, since the time of military politics down to today, some of you have been in such associations that led into political parties.

“So, there is no doubt that you are committed party men and women, and we appreciate your coming,” Ganduje said.

Prof. Adesegun Ladejo, who led the delegation, said they were in the party’s secretariat to show support for its leadership and the Tinubu-led administration in spite of the challenges.

This, he said, was even with the discouragement they got from some Nigerians in the diaspora, adding that their visit was to also harmonise their relationship with the party’s national leadership.

“In spite of the discouragement, we insisted on coming, in the face of all the turmoil that they projected will happen or is happening,

“We are here to support our President and Ganduje, our party’s national chairman and our country’s leaders,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation includes Mr Oyakhilome Bello, APC U.S. National Youth Leader, Alhaji Sama’ila Maigyara, National Publicity Secretary and Alhaja Khirat Ajiboye, Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

