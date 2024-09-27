Israel donates 10 water purifying machines to flood victims in Nigeria

The embassy donated on Friday in Abuja under the aegis of MASHAV, an Israeli humanitarian aid, and Centre for International Cooperation to assist countries striving to alleviate shared global problems.

Israel's Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, while donating, said that the gesture was to offer aid to the victims of the flood.

Freeman, also the Permanent Representative of Israel to ECOWAS, said that the Israeli people and government had seen the floods and terrible human suffering caused by natural disasters.

“As a close friend of Nigeria, Israel seeks to provide aid to those who need it the most.

“Today, we have donated machines that use Israeli technology to purify dirty water remove disease, contaminants and produce clean drinking water.

“The machines are no outside power source and portable as many of the displaced face cholera and other diseases; we are confident that this donation can make a real difference to those in need.”

The envoy said that preparation had been put in place to commemorate the Jewish New Year and assured that Israel would continue to stand with Nigeria and its people.

“We look forward to working together on many projects for the benefit of both our people,” he said.

On his part, Dr Dunoma Ahmed, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the ambassador and his delegation.