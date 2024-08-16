International labour group condemns Police invasion of NLC headquarters

Mr Daniel Bertossa, General Secretary of PSI, in a statement on Friday, described the invasion as illegal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on August 7, armed security operatives invaded the Labour house and allegedly carted away several books and publications from a bookshop there.

The security operatives were said to be in search of materials related to the recent nationwide protests.

According to Bertossa, this is under the guise of a search for seditious materials purported to have been produced by the NLC for the protests.

“The Nigeria police invaded the offices of the NLC and took hundreds of books and publications belonging to the congress.

“This is a violation of the rights of workers and an abuse of power against an independent institution like the NLC.

“It is the right of the people of Nigeria to speak out and demonstrate.

“This is enshrined in the Nigerian constitution and global human rights conventions and statutes which Nigeria subscribes to,” he said.

He called on the government to release those arrested and detained due to protests, and also ensure the safety and security of all citizens, including workers and trade union leaders.

He said that PSI supported the NLC’s demand for an official apology and the return of books and other properties taken from its office.

“We also condemn previous incidences of harassment of the NLC president, Comrade Joseph Ajaero and demand an end to the harassment of trade union leaders in Nigeria.

“We advise that the government should convene an inclusive stakeholders’ dialogue, to discuss the pressing issues confronting Nigeria.