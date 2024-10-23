Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

The stakeholders said that with inflation tightening its grip on the country’s economy, many people living with diabetes are struggling to afford their medications and essential healthcare services.

They spoke at the 2024 Gatefield Health Summit, themed “Beyond 65,” in Abuja on Wednesday,

At the summit, global health leaders and advocates gathered to discuss the escalating crisis of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), particularly diabetes, in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the region, NCDs are responsible for 37 per cent of all deaths, accounting for more than one in three deaths.

Dr Gafar Alawode, Co-convener of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC2023) Forum, a United Nations high-level meeting, presented a research titled “Impact of Inflation on Affordability and Adherence to Anti-diabetics”.

Alawode’s research highlighted how inflation had severely affected diabetes management, especially for those in the lowest income brackets.

According to the research, the cost of managing diabetes has increased significantly from 2023 to 2024, with the lowest-income earners being hit hardest.

He revealed that the average cost of managing diabetes for individuals in the lowest income quintile had risen by nearly 40 per cent.

While the researcher said that the average annual income for this group is around N500,000, he said that the cost of diabetes management now stood at N350,000.

“This leaves little room for other essential needs such as food, housing, and transportation.

“Data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) further illustrates that inflation is disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable populations.

“Even middle-income families are feeling the pressure, often cutting back on other healthcare expenses to afford diabetes care,” he said.

For Mrs Adeola Johnson, a 48-year-old diabetic from Lagos, the rising cost of medication has become unbearable.

“I used to spend N15,000 a month on my medications in 2023. Now, it is nearly N25,000, and I just can not keep up. Some days, I have to skip doses,” Johnson said.

On primary healthcare challenges and solutions, Dr Biobele Davidson of the BudgIt Foundation, and Executive Director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) addressed the broader challenges in Nigeria’s PHC system.

Davidson highlighted the need for better-resourced PHCs that could reduce overcrowding in secondary and tertiary hospitals.

She pointed out that many PHCs were underfunded and understaffed, limiting their effectiveness, particularly in managing chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

She also advocated for using digital platforms to capture patient feedback and improve service delivery, especially in medication access.

She said that strengthening PHCs would relieve pressure on higher-level hospitals and enhance overall health outcomes.

Supply chain expert, Mrs Azuka Okeke, Regional Director of the Africa Resource Centre (ARC), discussed the negative impact of Nigeria’s chaotic supply chains on healthcare delivery.

Okeke highlighted that while policies and frameworks existed their implementation often fell short, particularly in ensuring access to essential medicines at local healthcare facilities.

She recalled her engagement with pharmaceutical companies in 2018, urging them to produce essential medicines, like malaria treatments, that communities relying on PHCs desperately need.

She said that neglecting public health needs would eventually have consequences for all, including the pharmaceutical companies themselves.

NAN reports that the two-day summit concluded with a documentary that captured the daily struggles of Nigerians living with diabetes.

The documentary showcased how some Nigerians spend up to 25 per cent of their income on medication, underscoring the human toll of the disease.

Diabetes management is not only a daily battle for many but also a matter of life and death for others, who lose loved ones to preventable complications.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also shared his journey with diabetes, stressing the importance of diet and exercise in managing the condition as one age.

His message resonated with the summit’s goal of raising awareness about diabetes and its management.

