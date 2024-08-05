Indigents benefit from ₦100 million empowerment fund by Kaduna senator

The pilot scheme of the fund tagged “SMK Social Welfare Intervention Programme (SMK-SWIP)", was launched in Kafanchan on Monday.

Speaking at the launch, Katung explained that the initiative was intended to provide immediate relief and support to his vulnerable constituents amid the current harsh economic realities in the country.

“The hardship faced by families and individuals across Nigeria, and particularly within Kaduna South Senatorial District, calls for decisive and compassionate action.

“It is in response to this urgent need that we have initiated this programme to provide immediate relief to our people,” he stated.

Represented by Yohanna Allahmagani, a PDP chieftain, the lawmaker said 400 people drawn from the 87 wards of the senatorial district would benefit from the pilot gesture.

According to him, the pilot scheme will see 20 beneficiaries from each of the eight local government areas that make up the zone receive ₦100, 000 each and 30 others receive ₦50,000 each. He assured the people that the programme would be sustained throughout his tenure in office.

“I want to assure you that this programme is designed with sustainability in mind through the composition of a board.

“This is just the beginning, as we will continue to expand and enhance this initiative, adapting to the evolving needs of our community,” he added.

Christopher Haruna, the Chairman of the Planning, said the initiative was a reflection of the legislator’s resolve to foster an environment where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

Haruna enjoined the beneficiaries to utilise the funds judiciously by using them to improve their quality of life. Other speakers, including former lawmakers Gideon Gwani and Comfort Amwe, lauded Katung for the initiative, describing the invaluable gesture as timely.