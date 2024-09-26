ADVERTISEMENT
Independent candidacy bill scales first reading in House of Reps

The bill which was sponsored by the spokesman for the house, Rep. Akintunde Rotimi (APC-Ekiti) seeks to enable individuals to vie for any election without being sponsored by a political party.

The bill states that in the case of a presidential election, an independent candidate must obtain the verified signatures of at least 10% of registered voters from at least two-thirds majority of all states of the federation.

It said that the signatures shall be verified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and that a registered voter shall not sign for more than one independent candidate in respect of the same office.

It said that notwithstanding any other law, any individual eligible to vote or contest an election into the State House of Assembly shall have the right to be a candidate for election.

It stated that an independent candidate must obtain verified signatures of at least 10 per cent of registered voters from at least two-thirds majority of the electoral ward in the state constituency.

Addressing newsmen, Rotimi said that the bill aimed to further democratise the political space and to further enhance political participation.

He said that not all Nigerians have the opportunity to be sponsored by political parties saying that the bill, when passed into law, would allow such category to vie for elections.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Elect Her, Ms Joke Faborode said that the organisation was providing technical support for the bill.

She said that the support was in line with the mantra of the sponsor which is “leave no one behind” which was in sync with the focus of Elect Her.

The CEO urged all Nigerians to support the bill as it would provide a level playing ground for the marginalised like women, youths and People With Disability (PWD).

Independent candidacy bill scales first reading in House of Reps

