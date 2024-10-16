Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

Its Spokesman, Henry Okoye, in a statement on Tuesday, attributed the feat to enhanced security measures to tackle violent crimes, especially at night.

“On October 15, 2024, at approximately 3:20 am, a patrol team from the Owerri North Divisional Headquarters, responded to a distress call about an armed robbery on Dominion Street near Don Kay, in Owerri North.

“Upon arrival, the police encountered armed robbers who opened fire on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The officers, demonstrating bravery, maneuvered into strategic positions and effectively returned fire,” Okoye noted.

The spokesman said that during the confrontation, one suspect was neutralised while another, Moses Nanzi, 31, from Plateau, sustained a gunshot injury and was arrested. He said that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining gang members who fled into the bush.

Okoye added that a double-barrel gun and seven rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the arrested suspect.