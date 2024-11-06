ADVERTISEMENT
Imo Police confirm Catholic priest’s abduction, intensify 'desperate search'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The priest was kidnapped while returning from an assignment on Tuesday night.

Men of the Nigerian police

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Okoye said that the command had launched a “desperate search” to rescue the priest from his abductors. He said; “The Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has set up a high powered team to investigate, rescue the priest and bring the perpetrators to book.”

NAN gathered that Azubuike was kidnapped at Ayayi Community, near Obollo, while returning from an assignment on Tuesday night.

The Chancellor/Secretary of the Catholic Diocese of Okigwe, Rev. Fr. Princewill Iwuanyanwu, also confirmed the kidnap in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

The diocese appealed for prayers from the clergy and laity for the priest’s safety and swift return.

“I am directed to inform you that one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Azubuike, was kidnapped Tuesday evening, November 5, at about 6 pm.

“We solicit your fervent prayers that he may come back to us safe and sound while trusting in your goodwill and solidarity,” the statement read.

News Agency Of Nigeria

