Immortalise professionals who built FCT - APC chieftain tells FG

Olaosebikan made this appeal in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, emphasising that such recognition would encourage upcoming professionals to be more patriotic and committed to national development.

As a starting point, he suggested naming the National Press Centre at the Abuja Radio House after Lisa Olu Akerele, the first FCT newspaper Bureau Chief, who recently turned 70.

Olaosebikan described Akerele as an accomplished journalist, an uncommon patriot, and one of the builders of the FCT.

He noted that Akerele’s reports and social activities attracted investments to Abuja during its construction.

Olaosebikan believed it was time to honour professionals like Akerele who contributed significantly to Abuja’s development.

While acknowledging the founders and administrators of the territory, Olaosebikan stressed that professionals who played active roles in the city’s development should not be overlooked.

He praised the current administration’s development efforts, making Abuja one of Africa’s most functional and beautiful capital cities.

Olaosebikan attributed the city’s success to leaders like Justice Akinola Aguda, Gen. Murtala Muhammed, and Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Beyond the founders and ministers, Olaosebikan recognised the contributions of professionals like engineers, architects, and journalists who made Abuja what it is today.

He highlighted Olu Akerele’s significant contributions to the FCT’s development as a journalist.