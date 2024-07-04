'I will not fail Tinubu and Nigerians,' newly inaugurated poly council chairman

Balarabe-Abdullahi, who was the former Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, said this while speaking with newsmen during the inauguration of the Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary Institutions on Thursday in Abuja.

Abdullahi appreciated Tinubu for finding him worthy of the appointment, promising to do his best to change the narrative in the Institution.

He said, “I feel delighted and feel very happy. We are one of the fortunate ones among many Nigerians to be appointed by Mr President as Chairmen and members of the Governing Council of Federal Tertiary institutions in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We are going to key into President Tinubu’s good education policies and programmes to ensure improved standard of education in the country,” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi pledged to discharge his duties without fear or favour and in accordance with the law guiding his office.

”By the grace of God, I will justify the confidence reposed on me by His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu as Chairman, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic Damaturu Yobe State.

”We will not fail Mr President and we are not going to fail Nigerians, by the grace of God.

“I will discharge my duties diligently in order to take the institution to the next level of development,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balarabe-Abdullahi called on the people of the state and Nigerians to continue to support and pray for Tinubu, Governor Abdullahi Sule and other leaders to succeed.