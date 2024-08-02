ADVERTISEMENT
Ikorodu returns to stability with resumed trading and parties amid protests

News Agency Of Nigeria

The usual hustling and bustling associated with the town and its commercial activities was evident with the increased presence of traders and customers.

Nationwide protest: Normalcy returns to Ikorodu [Impact Newspaper]
Nationwide protest: Normalcy returns to Ikorodu [Impact Newspaper]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the usual hustling and bustling associated with the town and its commercial activities was evident with the increased presence of traders and customers at Ladega and Sabo markets.

A trader at Ladega Market, Simeon Anaboro, told NAN that the peace and tranquility witnessed in the town on the first day of the protest encouraged businesses to resume trading activities.

“We came yesterday but we didn’t open our stalls because the hoodlums were loitering around.

“We were afraid of attacks and looting if violence broke out. Fortunately, the presence of security officials prevented the breakdown of law and order and this encouraged us to open today,” Anaboro said.

NAN reports that people elegantly dressed were observed around the Etunweren, Lowa and Benson areas.

Upon enquiry, it was learnt that a remembrance and engagement party was held there. A septuagenarian, Alhaji Bilikis Anifowoshe, said that the 10th-year remembrance celebration of the former traditional ruler of Ikorodu was being held.

“Initially, we thought it would be postponed because of the protest but since the town and Lagos State had enjoyed peace, the family decided to go ahead with the event,” she added.

The presence of vehicular activities and commuters also increased as more commercial buses, cabs, tricycles and motorcycles were witnessed on the roads. At the interstate park at Ikorodu Garage, Muri Agbabiaka LP told NAN that there was an increased turnout of travellers to the southwest states compared to the previous day.

NAN reports that security officials including the police, Nigeria Civil Defence and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps among other security officials were still present at the Ikorodu Round about.

