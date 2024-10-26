ADVERTISEMENT
Ijaw Congress faults Tinubu for scrapping Niger Delta ministry, demands reversal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okaba said it was unfortunate that the ministry was scrapped while the Niger Delta region had continued to bear the burden of the country’s income generation.

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Prof Benjamin Okaba, President, of INC worldwide, appealed at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday announced the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and replaced it with the Ministry of Regional Development.

According to him, the decision to dismantle the ministry came as a shock to the region.

“The Ijaw people, the largest oil-producing ethnic group in the country, are more shocked.

“This ministry was created by the late President Yar’Adua, who showed great empathy for the people of the Niger Delta and sought to fast-track the development of the area.

“Its establishment was celebrated by Nigerians who valued peace and progress, and every administration since then has upheld its importance.

“When President Tinubu assumed office, one of his initial considerations was to dissolve this vital ministry. After widespread public outcry, he seemed to reconsider.

“The region was surprised when the decision was taken. This action has left many feeling betrayed and disregarded,’’ he said.

He, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu to reverse the decision.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presidency accuses The Guardian newspaper of inciting military against Tinubu's govt

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos

Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

Police officer detained over alleged murder of popular Enugu musician

Niger State wants to pay ₦1m as minimum wage to civil servants - Gov Bago

Bandits now on the run because my people began defending themselves - Katsina Gov

Sack more ministers, bring Ezekwesili, others for economic summit - Ndume to Tinubu

Soldier in custody after shooting colleague dead in Katsina - Military

