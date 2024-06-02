'Unsolved murder' - IGP sued over failure to release probe report

The suit concerns the police's failure to release the investigation report on the "unresolved murder" of Asabe Waziri, an employee of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The petition, dated May 2, 2024, alleges that Asabe intentionally hit a pregnant woman with her car. Despite probing the incident, the police have not disclosed their findings.

In an originating summons with suit number FHC/ABM/CS/742/2024, the plaintiff requested the court to grant permission for a judicial review through an Order of Mandamus.

This order would compel the respondent to immediately provide the applicant with the FINAL INVESTIGATION REPORT of a case involving Asabe Waziri, who intentionally hit a pregnant woman, Mrs Shitua Aso, with her car in front of the FCT Police Command in Garki 2, Abuja, around May 30, 2010. This request was based on a demand letter dated May 2, 2024, attached as EXHIBIT GICN 4.

The suit, dated May 29, 2024, sought a declaration that the respondent's failure, refusal, or neglect to release the requested information and documents, as per the applicant's letter dated May 2, 2024, violated Sections 4 and 5 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, and was therefore unjustifiable, wrongful, and illegal.

The plaintiff also asked the court to declare that, according to Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, the applicant, as a Public Official and custodian of information at the Nigeria Police Force, a Public Institution under Section 31 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, is obligated to provide comprehensive, just, and fair information and documents upon request, as specified in their letter to the respondent dated May 2, 2024.