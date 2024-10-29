IGP grants ₦70.3 million cheque to families of deceased Ondo Police officers

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday by SP Funmilayo Odunlami, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State.

Egbetokun presented the cheque through Abayomi Oladipo, Commissioner of Police in Ondo, and explained that the gesture was a compassionate move to support the families of police officers who died in active service.

“This initiative is part of the IGP Family Welfare Scheme, designed to provide financial relief and assistance to bereaved police families.

“This is to ensure that the bereaved police families are supported during difficult times, thus, recognising the dedication and sacrifices of our fallen heroes.

“I urge the beneficiaries to invest the funds wisely, and encourage them to consider ventures that would yield profits and improve their financial well-being,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Jennifer Jeremiah, expressed gratitude to the IGP for the kind gesture.