If I go on strike, who will feed my family - Kaduna market operates amid NLC strike

The traders in the market, who spoke to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent separately, said they were not aware of the strike until when they were in the market.

Malam Abubakar Sadiq, a trader in the market said, "The point of going to strike is of no use, we should just go back to God and pray for a better Nigeria.

"The strike has no effect, I better go to the market and sell my wares to feed my family.

"I don’t believe in strike but dialogue, many strike has happen in this country with no reasonable results.”

Also, Rahama Idris, a foodstuff seller expressed surprise to hear that there was a strike.

Idris said, "I am not in support of the strike, if you go to strike, who will bring food to your table?

“The strike is not helping the poor at all with this present condition. With the strike, life will not be easy.”

She advised the government and the NLC to sit down and settle their differences for a better Nigeria. Also, Rabiu Ahmad, who sells motherly care delivery items said he was in support of the strike.

Ahmad said the salary of a worker now can’t do anything for him due to the high cost of things.

“That is why there is low patronage and that is the reason why the traders have not complied with NLC directive because with the present situation now, one has to look for food for his family.”

When contacted, the Organising Secretary of the market, Ike Bestman, said, "The situation we found ourselves in is a sorry one.”

Bestman said some of the traders have complied with the directive of NLC, which is why some shops are closed. He said, "The shops you see that are not closed are because they are not aware of the strike. Life is very expensive for the poor in the country.”