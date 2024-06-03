ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

If I go on strike, who will feed my family - Kaduna market operates amid NLC strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

A foodstuff seller expressed surprise to hear that there was a strike.

Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi Central Market, Kaduna State
Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi Central Market, Kaduna State

Recommended articles

The traders in the market, who spoke to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent separately, said they were not aware of the strike until when they were in the market.

Malam Abubakar Sadiq, a trader in the market said, "The point of going to strike is of no use, we should just go back to God and pray for a better Nigeria.

"The strike has no effect, I better go to the market and sell my wares to feed my family.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don’t believe in strike but dialogue, many strike has happen in this country with no reasonable results.”

Also, Rahama Idris, a foodstuff seller expressed surprise to hear that there was a strike.

Idris said, "I am not in support of the strike, if you go to strike, who will bring food to your table?

“The strike is not helping the poor at all with this present condition. With the strike, life will not be easy.”

She advised the government and the NLC to sit down and settle their differences for a better Nigeria. Also, Rabiu Ahmad, who sells motherly care delivery items said he was in support of the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmad said the salary of a worker now can’t do anything for him due to the high cost of things.

“That is why there is low patronage and that is the reason why the traders have not complied with NLC directive because with the present situation now, one has to look for food for his family.”

When contacted, the Organising Secretary of the market, Ike Bestman, said, "The situation we found ourselves in is a sorry one.”

Bestman said some of the traders have complied with the directive of NLC, which is why some shops are closed. He said, "The shops you see that are not closed are because they are not aware of the strike. Life is very expensive for the poor in the country.”

He advised the government and NLC to be responsible for the right thing for the benefit of Nigerians. NAN also reports that the transportation system and filling stations were all smoothly without any disruption in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uyo public offices, banks shut down as Labour Unions begin indefinite strike

Uyo public offices, banks shut down as Labour Unions begin indefinite strike

PASAN members join NLC strike, block entrance, exit of National Assembly

PASAN members join NLC strike, block entrance, exit of National Assembly

Oyo commissioner of Police denied airport access for I-G pickup due to NLC strike

Oyo commissioner of Police denied airport access for I-G pickup due to NLC strike

If I go on strike, who will feed my family - Kaduna market operates amid NLC strike

If I go on strike, who will feed my family - Kaduna market operates amid NLC strike

Taraba NLC achieves 70% strike compliance - Chairman reports

Taraba NLC achieves 70% strike compliance - Chairman reports

6 critical sectors affected by NLC nationwide strike

6 critical sectors affected by NLC nationwide strike

Police to build 100-hectare shooting range to terrify fraudsters from heinous acts

Police to build 100-hectare shooting range to terrify fraudsters from heinous acts

JUSUN kicks out judges, lawyers, others from entering Abuja courts’ premises

JUSUN kicks out judges, lawyers, others from entering Abuja courts’ premises

'No court will sit until further notice' - Oyo judicial workers join NLC strike

'No court will sit until further notice' - Oyo judicial workers join NLC strike

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Mental Disorder [The Guardian Nigeria]

Economic hardship, poverty inflict mental illness on more Nigerians - Psychiatrist

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) [Leadership News]

FRSC arrests 23 motorists for traffic violations on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway