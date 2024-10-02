ICPC designs 5-year plan against corruption with focus on youths

The Chairman of the ICPC, Dr Musa Aliyu, said this on Wednesday at the unveiling of SAP in Abuja.

Aliyu explained that the plan, which would run between 2024 and 2028, was a follow-up to the successful implementation of the 2019-2023 plan.

According to him, ICPC’s strategic planning began in 2004, and with each five-year plan, the commission assesses its current standing, sets goals, prioritises initiatives, and allocates resources to achieve its objectives.

He said that the commission aimed at achieving its objectives through the unveiling of its digital medium Pod and bi-weekly podcast.

“Ethics Pod aims to educate and engage young Nigerians on the importance of transparency, accountability, and taking a stand against corruption.

“The bi-weekly podcast will bring together experts, beneficiaries, victims, and key actors to discuss corruption, sharing real-life stories to expose its impact and empower listeners with practical tools to resist and report corrupt practices.

“Ethics Pod is an integral part of ICP C's mission to increase public reporting of corruption cases by the end of the 2024-2028 Strategic Action Plan.’’

According to him, the SAP is designed to enhance the enforcement capacity of ICPC personnel and decentralise anti-corruption efforts by empowering state governments.

“This approach ensures that state governments are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and resources necessary to effectively combat corruption at the local level,” Aliyu said.

He emphasised the importance of engaging citizens and civil society in the anti-corruption campaign, mentioning the forthcoming launch of the Ethics Pod digital community aimed at promoting transparency.

“These efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy, forming the backbone of our Strategic Action Plan 2024-2028,” he said.

The ICPC boss also reiterated the need for a collaborative approach, stressing that the success of the strategic plan would rely heavily on synergy, collaboration, and strategic partnerships.

He urged stakeholders to mobilise against corruption collectively.

In his remarks, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice described the launch of the SAP as a significant step towards safeguarding public institutions.

“Corruption is a cancer that eats away at the very fabric of our society,” he said.

He stressed that the ICPC’s work was paramount in fostering a culture of integrity.

Fagbemi, who expressed the Ministry of Justice’s continued support for the ICPC, added that it would work closely with the ICPC and all relevant agencies to ensure justice.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, said the fight against corruption needed a collective effort, expressing the agency’s commitment to defeat the monster in the country.

