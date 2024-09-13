ADVERTISEMENT
ICPC Chairman makes history as first to personally lead prosecution in court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN) Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission [Channels Television]
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Spokesperson, Demola Bakare, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Bakare said the chairman in fulfilment of his promise during his inaugural news briefing, appeared as a lead counsel at a High Court in Kano on Thursday in a case involving the commission.

According to him, the chairman represented the ICPC in an alleged case of fund misappropriation by the Kano State government through its 44 local government caretaker chairmen.

He recalled that during the inaugural press briefing, Aliyu had pledged to actively participate in the prosecution of key cases to reinforce the commission’s mission.

“I will lead by example. By the grace of God, I intend to personally appear in ICPC cases in court.

”To the best of my knowledge, no previous ICPC chairman has done this, but I will be the first.

”I am deeply committed to creating a Nigeria where integrity, accountability, and transparency are woven into the fabric of our society,” he quoted Aliyu as saying.

Bakare said that the chairman kept his word and appeared as the lead counsel at a High Court in Kano on Thursday, in a case involving the ICPC and 44 local government caretaker chairmen in Kano.

He said that the defendants included the state’s commissioner for local government and deputy governor.

According to him, they had previously secured an interim court order preventing the ICPC from conducting further investigations, summoning, or interrogating individuals involved in the alleged case.

“I am here to honour my promise of leading from the front. This case is significant, and we must show that no one is above the law,” he said.

Bakare further said the applicants’ counsel, Shamsudeen Jibril, represented the Ministry for Local Government, ALGON, and the 44 caretaker chairmen.

He said the two parties engaged in a legal tussle but Aliyu remained resolute in his mission to combat corruption, ensure justice, and reinforce his commitment to a corruption-free Nigeria.

